Herro the hero for Heat, who beat Bulls 110-105 in overtime

Tyler Herro scored 27 points and hit three 3-pointers in overtime as the Miami Heat held off the Chicago Bulls 110-105.

Herro made a 3 with 38.2 seconds left that put Miami ahead to stay.

The Heat improved to 10-0 at home this season and 3-0 in overtime.

Lauri Markkanen had 13 of his team-high 22 points in the third quarter for the Bulls.

12/8/2019 10:00:03 PM (GMT -5:00)