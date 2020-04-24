Help for Ben? Steelers nab WR Chase Claypool in 2nd round

The Pittsburgh Steelers have given quarterback Ben Roethlisberger another big target, selecting Notre Dame wide receiver Chase Claypool in the second round of the NFL draft. The 6-foot-4 Claypool caught 66 passes for 1,037 yards and 13 touchdowns last year. He joins an offense in search of another playmaker. The Steelers finished 8-8 last year after losing Roethlisberger to a right elbow injury at halftime of Week 2.