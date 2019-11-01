Hainsey wants to get back to Notre Dame standard

After the loss to Michigan, everyone on the Notre Dame football team felt terribly. One of those guys was offensive tackle and captain Robert Hainsey.

Hainsey said immediately after the 45-14 defeat that Notre Dame did not play to the standard they set for themselves.

Hainsey went on to say they were going to look at everything from the Michigan game to fix what went wrong and get back to their standard of play.

However, Hainsey says he is not using the Michigan game as motivation for the rest of the season, and for good reason.

"I don't think you can use it as motivation, because then if you do that, you think of everything you did wrong and you go play not to lose," Hainsey said. "You can't play this game not to lose. This is a competitive game where you have to go out with the mindset, I am going to win. I am going to dominate the guy across from me every play for the whole game. If you think about what happened last week, it's not going to help you in that regard. You go out to practice this week and think what do I need to do to get better. You work on those things and when you get into the game, you apply those things against their defense. You focus on you. You focus on your technique, your fundamentals. You focus on what this defense is going to do and how you are going to stop it."

We'll see if the Irish can bring that same energy tomorrow. Kickoff is at 2:30 p.m. on WNDU.

