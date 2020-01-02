Haarms scores 26 points, Purdue beats Minnesota 83-78 2OT

Matt Haarms scored 26 points on 11-of-16 shooting to lead Purdue to a 83-78 victory in double overtime over Minnesota in Big Ten action. Haarms came up big in the second overtime as the Boilermakers scoring the first two baskets of the second overtime for the Boilermakers. Sasha Stefanovic, who finished with 17 points, gave Purdue a 78-75 lead with a 3. With 40 seconds, Trevion Williams sank two free throws to put Purdue ahead 80-75.