Guerrero Jr. homers to lead Blue Jays past White Sox 10-2

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered and the Toronto Blue Jays used an offensive barrage to beat the Chicago White Sox 10-2 on Friday night.

Justin Smoak and Danny Jansen also hit home runs as the Blue Jays tied their highest run total of the season. All nine starters had at least one hit, and eight of them scored at least a run.

The outburst came after Toronto entered the game last in the majors in batting average (.216) and 29th in on-base percentage (.283), slugging percentage (.356) and OPS (.639). It was just their third win in 12 games.

The 20-year-old Guerrero went 1 for 4 with a walk, two runs and two RBIs. He had a little bit of help, too, on his homer when his drive to center in the fourth inning bounced off center fielder Leury Garcia's glove and over the fence for the third homer of the rookie's career.

Aaron Sanchez allowed two runs in three innings before leaving the game in the fourth with a blister on his right middle finger. Sam Gaviglio (3-0) came on in relief and tossed three scoreless innings to earn the win. Javy Guerra finished with three scoreless innings for his first save.

Ivan Nova's home woes continued as he allowed nine runs and eight hits with four walks in three innings. Nova (2-4) has allowed 20 earned runs in 11 innings for a 16.36 ERA in three starts at Guaranteed Rate Field this season.

Smoak hit his sixth homer to give Toronto a 1-0 lead in the first. Jansen made it 3-0 in the second with his first homer of the season.

Toronto added four runs in the third, before the White Sox scored twice in their half of the inning on Garcia's forceout and Yoan Moncada's RBI single.

Guerrero Jr.'s drive in the fourth made it 9-2, and Eric Sogard added an RBI double in the fifth.

TRAINER'S ROOM

White Sox: LHP Manny Bañuelos has been placed on the injured list, delivering another blow to a Chicago pitching staff that lost Carlos Rodón and Nate Jones for the season earlier this week. "Hopefully it's a very, very short stint," manager Rick Renteria said. ... In a corresponding move, the White Sox recalled right-hander José Ruiz from Triple-A Charlotte. Ruiz is 0-0 with a 5.40 ERA in 11 appearances this season.

UP NEXT

RHP Lucas Giolito (4-1, 3.55) will start for Chicago. He has given up just one earned run in his last 16 2/3 innings. Toronto had yet to name a starter, and will not before Saturday.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

5/17/2019 11:53:01 PM (GMT -4:00)

