Griffin's double-double helps Illinois beat Purdue 63-37

Alan Griffin scored 16 points and grabbed a career-high 12 rebounds and Illinois defeated Purdue 63-37.

Purdue’s 37 points were the fewest allowed by Illinois this season.

The Boilermakers' shooting percentage was the lowest allowed by Illinois in program history.

The Illini scored the first 11 points and took a 32-19 lead at halftime.

Sasha Stefanovic led Purdue with eight points.

1/5/2020 10:21:38 PM (GMT -5:00)