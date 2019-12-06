Griffin, Drummond help Pistons beat Pacers, 108-101

Blake Griffin broke a tie with a 3-pointer with 41 seconds left and scored 25 points, Andre Drummond had 25 points and 22 rebounds and the Detroit Pistons beat the Indiana Pacers 108-101. Derrick Rose had 14 points and set up Griffin’s go-ahead shot.

The Pistons have won three of four. T.J. Warren scored 26 points and Domantas Sabonis added 18 points and 13 rebounds for Indiana. The Pacers lost for the second time in nine games.

12/6/2019 10:54:49 PM (GMT -5:00)