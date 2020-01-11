Green, Phinisee lead Indiana past No. 11 Ohio State 66-54

Rob Phinisee gave Indiana's offense the early jolt it needed and Devonte Green finished strong to help Indiana hold off No. 11 Ohio State 66-54.

Green had 19 points Saturday and Phinisee wound up with 13 in his first start of the season.

Indiana took control with a 12-0 run late in the second half and the Buckeyes never recovered.

The Hoosiers have won two straight. Ohio State lost its fourth in a row and got 15 points from Andre Wesson.

1/11/2020 4:06:30 PM (GMT -5:00)