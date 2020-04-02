Grace men's soccer runs to raise money for COVID-19 relief

The Grace College men's soccer team is hard at work trying to raise funds for COVID-19 relief. The team was originally supposed to run for 48 hours straight, but have now extended their run for a full week.

"Hopefully we can give back to this community and communities around the world," Grace soccer player Joe Bowles said. "Really help out and inspire people to do the same thing that we are doing."

The team has raised nearly $5,000 so far and they hope to continue to inspire the community.

"Why not do it and help others," Grace soccer player Cole Voss said. "Hopefully it inspires people at home to run. It inspires others to watch the video and tune in and donate to the GoFundMe to help those in need and give them relief. We're running for other peoples relief. We're not running because we love it or someone told us to. We are doing it because we want to."

Here is a link to the GoFundMe.