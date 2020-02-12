Gordon, Fultz lead Magic to 116-112 OT win over Pistons

Aaron Gordon scored 25 points and Markelle Fultz added 21 as the Orlando Magic rallied to beat the Detroit Pistons 116-112 in overtime.

Gordon, who also had nine rebounds and nine assists, hit consecutive 3-point shots late in the fourth quarter to help Orlando erase a seven-point deficit.

Christian Wood had 26 points and 12 rebounds for the Pistons, who rallied from a 22-point deficit but lost for the 11th time in 13 games.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

2/12/2020 10:09:09 PM (GMT -5:00)

