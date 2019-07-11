Goodwin, Durham take their talents to Greece for tournament

The Notre Dame men's basketball team started their summer workout sessions a few weeks back, but before that, two Irish basketball players were out in Greece playing for USA's East Coast team.

Notre Dame guard Dane Goodwin and big man Juwan Durham took their talents overseas.

The two were selected to take part in a tour of Athens, Greece, to face the Greek National Team and other professional teams.

Goodwin and Durham did their part. The two Golden Domers helped lead USA East Coast to a 3-0 record, with both players stepping up in clutch minutes.

"It was good for them," Irish head coach Mike Brey said. "They all got to play a lot. I think Durham helped win that last game with a bunch of blocks. Dane was a little bit banged up with an ankle. But this was great."

The players say the experience in Greece was rewarding.

"It was awesome," Goodwin said. "[Durham] and I had a great time. Great group of guys that we played with. We played really well there too. It's a different brand of basketball too. It was really cool to experience it all."

