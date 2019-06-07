Golfers excited for Four Winds Invitational

The Four Winds Invitational begins Friday from Blackthorn Golf Club. This will be the eighth-straight year the tournament comes to South Bend.

It's part of the Symetra Tour, which is akin to the minor leagues of women's golf.

The top ten money earners at the end of the season get their LPGA Tour card, and with a total purse of $150,000, including $22,500 to the winner, a strong performance this weekend can go a long way to helping these golfers realize their dream of playing at the highest level.

With all that on the line, these ladies are excited to tee off.

"I feel pretty good," Symetra Tour golfer Lindsey McCurdy said. "I played here last year and I really like the course and I played well last year, so I have a good feeling about my game this week, and we'll just see what happens."

"A good week out here is huge," McCurdy added. "It's a good purse and it's a good tournament, so a top-five would be huge for the rankings, so that's obviously the ultimate goal."

The first grouping tees off Friday morning at 7:30am. Admission is free and open to the public.