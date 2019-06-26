Golfer with local ties makes return to South Bend for U.S. Senior Open

Yesterday, NewsCenter16 told you all about local golfer Chris Smith who graduated from Rochester high school and lives in Peru, Indiana but he's not the only golfer with local ties competing in the U.S. Senior Open.

Tony Soerries is a 1987 graduate of Clay High School which is just down the road from Warren Golf Course.

Soerries resides in Texas now but makes his way up to South Bend from time to time. He golfed at Warren last summer for the first time.

While the tournament hasn't even started yet, Sorries says this week has been the best of his life.

"It's a fairy tale," Soerries said. "It really is. I work for a living and this is really a spotlight, a throw back in time for me and it's just been amazing. I just want to fly under the radar and try to play golf so it's been awesome already."

Soerries tees off tomorrow at 9:47 A.M.