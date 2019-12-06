Glenn Robinson III scores 20 points, Warriors beat Bulls

Glenn Robinson III scored the go-ahead basket and finished with 20 points to help the Golden State Warriors beat the Chicago Bulls 100-98. The Warriors beat the Bulls for the second time this season, their only victories in the last nine games.

Golden State escaped when Zach Lavine missed a 3-pointer in the final seconds, and Draymond Green secured the rebound. Alec Burks added 14 points for the Warriors. Green had eight points, seven rebounds, and four assists.

12/6/2019 10:47:39 PM (GMT -5:00)