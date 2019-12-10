Gilbert is on a hot streak for the Irish

The Irish may have lost two games in a row and are below .500 for the first time since 2003, but there is a bright spot with this team right now.

Guard Katlyn Gilbert has scored in double figures in 11 straight ballgames.

"She's a really good scorer and she's probably right now our best shooter, so she is probably someone we want to get the ball to a little bit more," Irish head coach Muffet McGraw said. "I think her shot selection, she is sprinkling in a couple of 3s but mostly looking to score around the basket. The mid-range game has been really good for her."

However, Gilbert says she doesn't care about her own numbers if they aren't producing wins.

"Personally, right now, since we are not winning, that I should not look at the bright side of things," Gilbert said. "We should figure out why we aren't winning. I'm not looking at myself and how I am doing. I am just seeing what I can do better to help the team."

Gilbert and the Irish take on another ranked opponent Wednesday night, No. 16 DePaul. Tip at Purcell Pavilion is set for 6:30 p.m.

The Irish could possibly be without freshman Sam Brunelle. She got banged up after the UConn game. McGraw calls her status a game-time decision.

