Gibbs' 21, Mooney's double-double lead Irish past Panthers

T.J. Gibbs scored 21 points and John Mooney had his 18th double-double of the season as Notre Dame beat Pittsburgh 80-72.

Mooney scored 17 points with 10 rebounds. Juwan Durham and reserve Nate Laszewski each had 11 points for coach Mike Brey’s Fighting Irish.

Justin Champagnie had 20 points, Xavier Johnson 17 and Trey McGowens 15 for Jeff Capel’s Panthers.

2/5/2020 8:37:20 PM (GMT -5:00)

