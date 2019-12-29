Gibbs' 17, Mooney double-double lead Irish over Bulldogs

T.J. Gibbs led five Notre Dame players in double figures with 17 points and John Mooney had his seventh straight double-double in a 82-56 rout of visiting Alabama A&M. Mooney’s 10th double-double of the season – 16 points and 18 rebounds --- came in the last non-conference game for Mike Brey’s Fighting Irish (9-4).

Reserve Dane Goodwin had 12 points while Prentiss Hubb and Juwan Durham each had 11 points for Notre Dame.

Gerron Scissum had 15 points, Cameron Alford 14 and Garrett Hicks 11 for Dylan Howard’s Bulldogs (3-8).

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

12/29/2019 4:45:47 PM (GMT -5:00