George silences boos as Clippers hold off Pacers 110-99

Paul George scored 36 in his first trip to Indianapolis with the Clippers to help power short-handed Los Angeles past the Indiana Pacers 110-99.

The former Pacers star was booed repeatedly throughout the game. But he silenced the crowd by making a season-high seven 3-pointers and fueled the two most crucial runs of the game.

Malcolm Brogdon led the Pacers with 20 points though it wasn't enough to prevent their third home loss this season.

George is 2-1 at Indianapolis since the Pacers traded him three years ago.

