Gehrig Dieter donates equipment to Washington High School

Former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver and Washington high school football star Gehrig Dieter gave back to his alma mater on Wednesday.

Dieter donated equipment to the Panthers football program.

Partnering with Adidas and X-Tech, Dieter contributed eight pairs of top-of-the-line shoulder pads and 75 pairs of cleats to the team.

Washington head football coach Todd Stammich is grateful that Dieter is looking out for his alma mater.

"It's just a very wonderful thing and he's made a commitment far beyond," Stammich said. "He's over anxious to contribute to the program that felt had a part in sending him on his way. That's really nice."

The Panthers will stroll out in their new cleats and shoulder pads this Friday night when Washington takes on the Riley Wildcats at School Field.

Kickoff is set for 7 PM.