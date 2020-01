Luka Garza scored 33 points and four Iowa players scored in double figures as the Hawkeyes beat No. 19 Michigan 90-83.

CJ Fredrick had 21 points, Joe Wieskamp 20, and Ryan Kriener came off the bench to score 14 for the Hawkeyes.

Eli Brooks broke out of a shooting slump to lead Michigan with 25 points.

1/17/2020 11:40:33 PM (GMT -5:00)