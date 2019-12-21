Four-star tight end Michael Mayer wants to bring his competitive spirit to Notre Dame

This past week brought a whole new recruiting class into Notre Dame football

Notre Dame football finished with the tenth best signing class in the nation, according to 247 Sports.

A strong signing for the Irish was four-star tight end Michael Mayer from Alexandria, Kentucky.

The six-foot-five, 240 pound tight end also had offers from Alabama and Georgia.

Mayer is considered one of the top tight ends in nation and is receiving comparisons to Rob Gronkowski and Zach Ertz.

One thing is for sure, Mayer is ready to bring his competitiveness to Notre Dame.

"One thing that stands out to me that I definitely can bring is definitely my competitive spirit," Mayer said. "I feel like overall record including freshman football I think it was like 52-1. I like to win a lot. I think that's something maybe going up there in South Bend, I feel like what I can bring is definitely going to make them win."

Mayer is also excited to play for head coach Brian Kelly.

"He's a hard nosed guy," Mayer said. "At times he can pound the football and run it. At times he can spread people out and throw the ball. I feel like my blocking and my catching and my ability to score touchdowns will help out with that."

Mayer was recently named as this year's Mr. Kentucky football.

This season he recorded 970 yards and 15 touchdowns on his way to a state championship.

