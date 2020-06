The Four Winds Invitational at Blackthorn Golf Club in South Bend has been rescheduled and will now be played over the weekend of September 4-6.

The ninth annual tournament will feature a field of professional women golfers from around the world competing on the Symetra Tour – Road to the LPGA.

The Symetra Tour will be teeing off next month.

The tour is starting back up at the seventh annual Firekeepers Casino Hotel Championship at Battle Creek Country Club on July 24.