Four Winds Invitational now rescheduled for late July

The 2020 Four Winds Invitational at the Blackthorn golf course has been rescheduled.

The invitational was scheduled to take place in mid-June but has been pushed back to July 31-August 2nd.

“We are looking forward to this year’s Four Winds Invitational and are grateful to our partners at the SymetraTour and Blackthorn Golf Club who were able to reschedule the tournament,” Pokagon Band Tribal Chairman Matthew Wesaw said. “We are also proud to continue our long term partnership with Beacon Health System and support their efforts to provide the best possible care to children throughout the region.”

The Four Winds Invitational has been a part of the Symetra Tour since 2012. The Symetra Tour is the official qualifying tour of the LPGA Tour and enters its 40th competitive season in 2020.

WNDU will continue to update you on the status of the Four Winds Invitational on air and online.

