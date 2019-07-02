Warren Golf Course GM calls US Senior Open a success

Last weekend, the 40th annual U.S. Senior Open wrapped up at the Warren Golf Course where Steve Stricker won his first ever USGA title.

This past weekend was also the first major golf championship to ever be played on a college campus.

Warren Golf Course general manager John Foster planned the preparations for the US Senior Open for nearly a decade, and was proud of the outcome of this big event.

"I don't know of any metric you could use to say it wasn't a success," Foster said. "It wasn't really close at the end. The winner was so much better than any of the other players this week and he's a very popular guy so I think people enjoyed it despite the runaway.

I enjoyed myself. All my heavy lifting was done awhile back. I tried to watch as much golf as possible. I had a few things to do. I tried not to get in the way. The volunteers were fantastic. The university was fantastic, bringing it's resources to bare to pull this off. I know all of the players I've spoken with were really pleased, regardless of how they played. Normally that's a barometer and it determines how they act. It wasn't the case this week and I think they all enjoyed themselves."

Foster also says the ending of the U.S. Senior Open is bittersweet. He loves how big of a success the tournament was but is sad it's over. Now he says he's planning the next big event for the Warren Golf Course.