Forrest caps No. 7 FSU's rally for 73-71 win over Irish

Trent Forrest’s putback with 3.8 seconds left capped a ferocious late charge as No. 7 Florida State beat Notre Dame 73-71 to move closer to an Atlantic Coast Conference title.

Forrest’s basket gave the Seminoles just their second lead all night, the other coming at 5-4 in the opening minutes.

M.J. Walker scored 16 of his 21 points over the final 8:40 as FSU charged back from a 61-48 deficit. Forrest added 15 points and Devin Vassell scored 13 for the Seminoles.

Prentiss Hubb led Notre Dame with 24 points, 19 in the first half.

