Former ND women's basketball walk-on honored on senior night

Thursday was the final home game of the regular season for the Notre Dame women's basketball team.

At the game, the Domers celebrated their two seniors, Marta Sniezek and Katie Cole.

Sniezek has been in South Bend only for a year after grad transferring from Stanford before the season.

However, Cole has been on the team for a few years. She walked on to the team in 2017, and before this season, coach Muffet McGraw awarded Cole a scholarship.

"[Cole] has really given us a boost this year," McGraw said. "She's been a major contributor off the bench. Just to have her energy. What she does defensively, it's what doesn't show up in the stat sheet, diving for loose balls, taking charges. She's really contributed quite a bit to the team."

Cole says being a part of the team the past few seasons has been a dream come true.

"It's blown away my expectations of this program, Cole said. "They've been nothing but caring and nice for me, so I'm really thankful for this program. I'm pretty excited. My entire family is coming into town. I'll probably be nervous for the first tip, but as soon as I get into a rhythm, I think my nerves will go away. It will be like any other game."

Cole got her first college start against the Tar Heels. McGraw said she earned it.

The game started at 7 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

