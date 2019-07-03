Former Washington HS WR Gehrig Dieter is 'best buds' with NFL MVP

Last weekend former South Bend Washington football Star and Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Gehrig Dieter held his annual Youth Football Camp.

Dieter is perhaps the best high school football player to ever play in the Michiana area as he set three national records in the 2011 season.

Now at the highest level, Dieter is teammates with last year's NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes.

Dieter and Mahomes both joined the Chiefs at the same time: Dieter as an undrafted free agent and Mahomes as a first round draft pick.

Despite their differences, the two have gelled and are now best friends at the next level.

"I think we are just pretty similar people," Dieter said. "Obviously, we came from a little bit different scenarios but at the end of the day we started hanging out and we like to do the same things. We're competitive in every single thing that we do so we gelled right away and we are pretty much best buds to the day. It's pretty cool to have a guy like that but I would be friends with him even if he wasn't the league MVP. It's a cool person to have in your corner."

Dieter only made one reception during the 2018 regular season but is already starting to work his way up the depth chart for Kansas City's upcoming 2019 campaign.

It certainly helps if the NFL MVP and your team's starting quarterback is your best bud.