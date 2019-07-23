Former Washington HS star Gehrig Dieter hopes to continue NFL progression

Training camp begins this week for former South Bend Washington High School football star Gehrig Dieter.

The former Panther is entering his third training camp with the Kansas City Chiefs and has worked his way up the depth chart every single year.

His first year, Dieter made the Chiefs practice squad. Last year, he made the 53-man roster and recorded his first NFL reception.This training camp, Dieter hopes he can continue to climb the ladder.

"It feels good," Dieter said. "Just playing with more confidence every single year. Getting into the playbook is the most important thing and once you get the playbook down, within the day it's just trying to beat the guy across from you. For me, especially toward the end of the season, I really felt confident knowing the playbook. Obviously, this past summer with OTA's stuff, I really felt confident. For me, just going to camp with a chip on my shoulder, work hard every day and just do what I do, make plays when my number is called and always do the right thing."

