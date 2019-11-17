Former Penn high school star Paul Moala scores a touchdown for Notre Dame

Notre Dame football has won three games in a row, and on Saturday a former Michiana high school football player even found the end zone for the Irish.

In the beginning of the fourth quarter, former Penn high school football star Paul Moala tipped the Navy pitch to the full back into his hands and then ran in for the 27-yard score.

"He's a really good player," Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly said. "We have got to find a place to get him on the field. Paul is smart. He's savvy. He's athletic. The play on that half back pass was even better. He's a really good player. He's trusted. He's going to play a lot of football for us and it's great he's a local player too."

Moala is used to scoring touchdowns. He found the end zone seven times in his senior year playing for the Kingsmen back in 2017.

And for the first time in two years, and for the first time in a Notre Dame uniform, he scored a touchdown and he couldn't have been more thrilled.

"It was an exhilarating experience," Moala said. "A dream come true. It's just a testament how well are defense plays all together and to have that opportunity to be able to score was a surreal moment. It's truly a blessing. The ball just fell into my hands. Felt a little bit like high school so it was an exhilarating experience."

Moala and the rest of the Irish will get to play some more football next Saturday at home for the final time in 2019 against Boston College.

Kickoff is slated for 2:30 PM right here on WNDU.