Former ND baseball player Nick Podkul makes Midwest All-Star team

Former Notre Dame baseball player Nick Podkul is now in his second year in the minor leagues after getting selected by the Toronto Blue Jays in the seventh round of the 2018 MLB Draft.

The Andrean high school product has had quite the year in A ball for the Lansing Lugnuts. Podkul is hitting .254 but has a .373 OBP,

Podkul says the professional life has certainly been an adjustment from his time at Notre Dame but he's enjoying the ride.

"It's a lot different from college but it's a lot of fun," Podkul said. "Great group of guys so it makes it a lot easier when you are playing every single day but overall, it's a great experience. It's what I wanted since I was a kid so having a lot of fun. Obviously, the goal is to get to the MLB but you have to break that down into smaller goals. Right now, I'm just trying to have a better year than last year. I struggled a little bit. Trying to limit the slumps and just have a routine every single day to help you get to that next level."

Podkul will be back in South Bend on Tuesday for the 2019 Midwest All-Star Game.

Podkul made the Eastern Division All-Star team as a reserve.

First pitch for the All-Star game on Tuesday is slated for 7:35 pm.

