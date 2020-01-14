Former Irish quarterback Tom Rees promoted to offensive coordinator

Former Notre Dame quarterback Tom Rees has been promoted to offensive coordinator.

Rees, who was an Irish signal-caller between 2010 and 2013, had served as quarterbacks coach under Brian Kelly since 2017.

"After an extensive national search, I’m proud to name Tom Rees our next offensive coordinator," Kelly said in a release issued Tuesday afternoon. "Tom’s ability to connect with our players and staff and accepting and embracing the incredible opportunity in being the offensive coordinator at Notre Dame made him the right choice. While Tom’s leadership ability and knowledge of the game was evident, it was his humble approach to his own development and desire to continue to grow and learn that were also key factors that set him apart in a talented pool of candidates."

Following the departure of former offensive coordinator Chip Long in December, Rees called the plays in Notre Dame's 33-9 Camping World Bowl win over Iowa State on Dec. 28.

After the Camping World Bowl victory, Kelly said he was pleased with Rees' play-calling.

In three seasons with Rees as quarterbacks coach, the Irish went a combined 33-6, tying the school record for most wins in a three-year span.

In addition to Rees' promotion, Kelly announced the elevation of running backs coach Lance Taylor to run game coordinator.

