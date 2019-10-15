Former Irish captain Alex Bars gets promoted to Chicago Bears 53-man roster

Today, the Chicago Bears announced that former Notre Dame captain Alex Bars has been promoted to the 53-man roster from the practice squad.

The offensive guard signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent back in April and rejoined former Notre Dame offensive line coach Harry Hiestand with the Bears.

Bars actually passed on an opportunity to play on the New England Patriots 53-man roster earlier this season. It looks like that moves worked out for Bars.

In order for Bars to make the Bears 53-man roster, the Bears had to make a move.

Pro Bowl defensive tackle Akiem Hicks has been placed on the injured reserve list. He can return in eight weeks if healthy.

The Bears are back on the field this Sunday after their bye as they take on the Saints at home.

Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 PM ET on Fox.