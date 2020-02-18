Former Domer Pat Connaughton takes pride in being a two-sport athlete

Over the weekend, former Golden Domer Pat Connaughton competed in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest.

Connaughton has constantly proved critics wrong throughout his playing career. He credits being a two-sport athlete growing up, playing both basketball and baseball, for his success.

Connaughton says it's important for kids to play multiple sports if that's truly what they want to do.

"Being able to play basketball and do it at a high level is incredible and to be able to live out my dream in the NBA is incredible, but if there is ever a possibility when my NBA career is over, I think I would be remiss to not give it a try, because of all the kids who love baseball, to be a professional baseball player," Connaughton said. "I was one of those kids too. To have both opportunities, I am extremely grateful for. Obviously, I don't take it for granted. There's a lot of hard work and effort that went into it, but I want to make sure I show kids that you don't have to specialize at a young age. You can have success in sports if you love both of them and you want to put the time and dedication into it."

Connaughton is obviously a huge influence to many kids out there.

He was drafted by the Baltimore Orioles in 2014 and the ballclub still controls his contractual baseball rights through the 2020 season.

