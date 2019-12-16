Former Detroit Lion Joique Bell gives back to Benton Harbor community

On Monday, former Detroit Lion Joique Bell was at a local Meijer to give back to his old community.

The Former Benton Harbor Tiger was joined by local police and fire departments by giving 35 local kids a $100 gift card to use on items of their choice for the Holidays.

Bell says it is great to see the kids faces light up but loves how they would shop for their family members more than themselves.

Bell has been doing this every year since 2013 and loves coming back to his hometown to give back.

"I think there is a responsibility for me to come back for the kids, for my neighborhood to see people who are successful giving back and coming back," Bell said. "I think it's important to make that impact now because there's going to be another kid, there's going to be another Joique Bell who is going to go off and be successful. I want people to get where they come from because Benton Harbor made me."

Bell is still in the spirit of giving, tomorrow in Detroit, he will be giving kids the same experience, and partner with the non-profit organization, Detroit PALS.

