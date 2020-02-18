Ford's career-high 19 points paces Wisconsin over Purdue

Aleem Ford scored a career-high 19 points and Wisconsin held off a late charge from Purdue to win 69-65.

Wisconsin built a lead in the second half with strong shooting behind the 3-point arc. But it secured the win over Purdue by hitting all eight free throws it took over the final 28 seconds.

A Ford 3 put the Badgers up 51-38 midway through the second half, and Noel Eastern’s foul on the next Purdue possession put Wisconsin into the bonus.

Trevion Williams scored 17 and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead Purdue.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

2/18/2020 9:20:25 PM (GMT -5:00)