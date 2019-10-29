Fmr. Irish WR Miles Boykin talks about life in NFL

Former Golden Domer Miles Boykin is adjusting to life in the NFL.

Boykin was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in the third round of last year's NFL draft.

In six games this season, Boykin has 131 yards and two touchdowns for the Ravens.

During his bye week, Boykin visited the Irish as they took on Michigan.

Mark Skol Jr. caught up with the former Irish wide receiver about how his life is different now in the pros and how Notre Dame helped prepare him for the NFL lifestyle.

"Just being a professional," Boykin said. "In order to play at Notre Dame, you got to carry yourself as a professional. I've done that my whole college and I'll continue to do it in the NFL. I think the biggest adjustment to the NFL is how much time you have on your hands. You play football for eight hours every day and then the rest of the day is yours. College you don't really have that. Especially at Notre Dame, you're going to class and stuff like that. I think to me just the amount of time that I can invest in to recovery for my body or you know learning something for the next game and watching film."

Boykin is back in action with the Ravens this weekend taking on the Patriots.

You can catch the former Golden Domer right here on WNDU for Sunday Night Football.