Florida native Tony Jones Jr. breaks record in home state

This past weekend at the Camping World Bowl, it was a homecoming party for Irish running back Tony Jones Jr.

With several family members in the crowd, the St. Petersburg native put on a show in his home state and put on the jets during a Camping World Bowl record 84-yard touchdown run.

Brian Kelly says it was great to see Jones break a record in front of his family and knows he's a big piece of this Notre Dame offense.

"It was the culmination of putting together a running plan," Kelly says "When you see him hit and then see him go the distance. He's been talked about as a guy who doesn't have the ability to take you over the top but you saw him today break down the sideline and have the longest run in Notre Dame Bowl history as well. The ability to run the ball effectively and he ran physical and did what he normally does - help us win."

Jones and the Irish will not be on the grid iron for another 243 days, when Notre Dame takes on the Navy Midshippmen in the season opener on August 29th in Dublin, Ireland.

