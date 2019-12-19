5-star running back Chris Tyree hopes to make impact as fast as he can at ND

On Wednesday, Notre Dame football finished with the tenth best signing class in the nation, according to 247 sports.

Brian Kelly's big get in the 2020 class was five-star running back Chris Tyree, of New Canaan, Virginia.

"I thought we did a great job of selling who we are and why it was right for him," Kelly said. "Great student, AP classes, all of those things lined up. If those things don't line up, he's not buying."

Tyree had offers from schools like Alabama and Oklahoma but felt like Notre Dame was the best fit for him.

"It was definitely a roller coaster before I committed, but like I said earlier, it was a big relief when I made the decision," Tyree said. "Putting the pen to the paper was a dream come true. Student-athletes like us, we've worked our whole lives, really, to get to this point. It's only up from here."

Kelly wasn't lying, Tyree took AP calculus in high school.

His biggest upside is his speed. He runs a 4.37-second 40-yard dash, and Tyree hopes to make an impact as fast as he can.

