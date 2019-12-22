Five-star WR recruit Jordan Johnson is ready to compete

Prep for the final game of the season is well underway for Notre Dame Football.

But earlier this week the program looked to the future on National Signing Day.

Notre Dame Football finished with the tenth best signing class in the nation, according to 247 Sports.

One of the Irish’s top recruit is five-star wide receiver Jordan Johnson from St. Louis.

Johnson is ranked as the top player in Missouri and considered one of the top five receivers in the entire country.

“I chose Notre Dame because when I visited there I figured out what they could do for me outside of school and outside of football,” Johnson said. “Even during football, great coaches. I just like the coaches and everything so that's why.”

He says he's excited to become part of the team and is ready to get started.

“Yeah I do plan on trying to get out there early and trying to compete as much as I can,” Johnson said. “Whatever happens, happens. I just want to go out there and be able to have the chance be able to compete and show what I can do.”

In his senior year, Johnson finished with 587 yards and eight touchdowns.

He helped lead his school to a start championship, their first in 14 years.

