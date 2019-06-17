Five Star Life holds annual Five Star Open with several sports legends

Today at the South Bend Country Club, Five Star Life held their annual Five Star Open and their mission is to build healthy mindsets.

Five Star Life had some help from some sports legends.

Indiana basketball players from the 1976, 1981 and 1987 championship teams were out on the links to help instill the mindset into these kids that if they can put their mind to it, they can achieve anything.

Former Notre Dame great and Heisman winner Tim Brown has been helping with Five Star Life for 8 years now. Brown says the program is so near and dear to his heart because he grew up with the same kind of help.

"When I found out about Five Star Life years ago and heard the stories about some of these kids, I was like, 'that sounds like me, years and years ago'" Brown said. "I know for a fact that if somebody takes the time to care about you on a day to day basis, great things can happen. I think with Five Star, that's what you have. You have these incredible coaches who care mostly about making sure that their kids get the best out of life. It's hard to fail when you have people in your corner like that."

Five Star Life has seen tremendous success over the last 14 years giving kids the mindset that they can succeed..70 percent of their students raised their GPA or maintained a 3.0 GPA in school.