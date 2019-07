Last night, Notre Dame football announced that at their only home night game this season against rival USC, the Golden Domers will be donning their green uniforms.

In 2018, Notre Dame rocked the green against Florida State state as the Irish smoked the Seminoles with the 42-13 win.

But the last time the Golden Domers wore green against Notre Dame Stadium, the Trojans shut out the Irish 38-0 back in 2007.