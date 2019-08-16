Fighting Irish safety Alohi GIlman says he grew from sitting out in 2017

Of the seven new captains of the Notre Dame football team, Fighting Irish safety Alohi Gilman has taken the most unique path.

Gilman transferred to Notre Dame from the Naval Academy in June of 2017.

Due to transfer rules, Gilman had to sit out the entire 2017 season, and then in 2018, Gilman was ready to contribute on the field for the first time at Notre Dame.

Gilman made his presence known right away and finished second on the team in tackles, and now, he's been voted a team captain.

Gilman says his year away from the game helped prepare him for this moment.

"I definitely grew from that experience," Gilman said. "Became the leader that I am today and used that experience as motivation, but it was also a humbling experience for me. Being able to come and play last season and see the magnitude of what it means to play here as a Notre Dame football player. Now I'm sitting here as captain, which is crazy because I never would have thought. Just getting this opportunity is a blessing for sure."

Gilman and the Irish wrapped up practice No. 11 of fall camp Friday afternoon. On Saturday, Notre Dame will practice in Notre Dame Stadium in front of the public starting at 10:55 a.m.

