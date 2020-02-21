Fighting Irish are preparing to play like they are in the postseason

The Notre Dame men's basketball team is just coming back for air after a brutal stretch of four games in nine days. Of course, the last of those games was the 77-76 win over North Carolina.

Mike Brey says there's no doubt the Irish needed some rest after the grueling stretch, especially with what's ahead.

"We're still within striking distance with getting Monday, but we've got a lot of work to do," Brey said. "There's no question, to be realistic for us, we're going to have to do something in Greensboro too. What that is, who knows."

The Irish know they need to win every night if they want to make the NCAA Tournament, and they say they are going to give it everything they've got.

"We're in the playoffs right now," Irish guard Rex Pflueger said. "Every single game is important for our survival for a chance at the NCAA Tournament, so our preparations are at 100%. We are all keened in to what we need to do. We just know that every single game could be our last, so we are just going to keep playing as hard as we can."

Notre Dame is back on the court Sunday against Miami. It will be a 6 p.m. tip at Purcell Pavilion, and if you aren't going to the game, you can catch the broadcast on ACC Network.

