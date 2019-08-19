Fighting Irish CB Troy Pride Jr. likes to push through dog days of fall camp

There are officially 14 days until Notre Dame's season opener against Louisville, but right now the Fighting Irish are in the dog days of fall camp.

Notre Dame wrapped up practice No. 13 of fall camp this afternoon.

Brian Kelly is known for giving some of his veterans what is called a Veteran day, where some of the upper classmen take some plays off and keep their bodies healthy.

But Fighting Irish corner back Troy Pride Jr. says he will absolutely not take a veteran day. He wants to compete every single day of practice no matter what.

"I always want to keep moving forward," Pride Jr. said. "Going through those gritty days when your body is aching and you don't feel it, those are the best times to get better. Those are the best times to be at your best. Those are the best times to get good competition. I don't even feel like a veteran, honestly. It feels like I just got here sometimes. I know I've been here for a couple of years but it's fun being out on that field and I never want to take that away from myself."