Justin Faulk scored with 2:26 left in the third period as the St. Louis Blues rallied for a 4-3 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night.

Tyler Bozak added two goals for St. Louis, which scored four times in the final period.

Brandon Saad scored twice for Chicago, which has lost four in a row.

12/14/2019 11:01:16 PM (GMT -5:00)