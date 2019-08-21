FULL INTERVIEW: Niele Ivey sits down with 16 News Now to discuss her big move to the NBA

Former Notre Dame women's basketball associate head coach Niele Ivey has decided to leave South Bend to become the ninth active female assistant coach in the NBA to coach for the Memphis Grizzlies.

16 News Now's Megan Smedley caught up with Ivey before her move to Memphis.

In the video above, you can watch the full interview as Ivey discusses her relationship with Muffet McGraw, how her son Jaden played a role in the decision to leave for the NBA, and what legacy she hopes to leave at Notre Dame.