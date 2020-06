There will be another mabrey to suit up for the Notre Dame women's basketball team.

On Thursday, Dara Mabrey announced on twitter she is transferring from Virginia Tech to Notre Dame. She is the younger sister of current Irish assistant coach Michaela and former Irish star Marina.

Dara started in all 30 games this season for the Hokies where she averaged 11.9 Points per game.

She recorded 11 points, five rebounds and 3 assists against the Irish earlier this year.