Expectations aren't changing for the Notre Dame women's basketball team

The Notre Dame women’s basketball team will look a lot different this season. In fact, they are losing about 80 points per game after last year’s starting five were all selected in the 2019 WNBA Draft.

"I have very high expectations for our team," Irish forward Mikayla Vaugh said. "I know not many people in the country may but I just know what we can do. I know what I can do. I know what my players can do and I would really like to see us reach our potential. I think that's what it is for us - being a good teammate and being able to help them reach their potential and have them do the same for me."

This season, Muffet McGraw has about 6 points per game returning… but that doesn’t mean the expectations to perform at a high level will change.

"I am never going to lower my expectations so that is a challenge for me this year," McGraw said. "How do I handle that? How do I come into this situation and be patient and let them know they are doing some good things even though the standards are very high, the bar is high here, we are expected to be a great team and we will be, it's just a question of when."

The Irish have made it to the NCAA Tournament 24 years in a row and have played in the National Championship six out of the last nine seasons.

The Irish know they have some big shoes to fill and they expect to fill them without a problem.

"I think we can shock the world and win the championship," Irish guard Katlyn Gilbert said. "We're young and a lot of us our experienced but I believe we have enough talent and enough heart to come out and win."

The season starts for the Notre Dame women's basketball team on November 5th on the road against Fordham. Be sure to stick with 16 news now for full coverage of the Irish as we lead you up to the season.