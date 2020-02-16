Evans leads No. 9 Louisville in 82-49 rout of Notre Dame

Dana Evans scored 18 points to lead No. 9 Louisville to an 82-49 victory over Notre Dame on Sunday.

The Cardinals (23-3, 12-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) made 7-of-9 shots during one stretch of the second quarter to build a 36-21 lead midway through the period.

Louisville played unselfish, dishing out 13 assists on 17 baskets in the half.

Mik Vaughn led the Irish (10-16, 5-9) with 16 points.

