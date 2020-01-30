Evans, No. 5 Louisville women rout Notre Dame 86-54

Dana Evans returned to her home state and scored 17 points as No. 5 Louisville won its 13th straight game, routing overmatched Notre Dame 86-54.

Jazmine Jones scored 14 points, Kylee Shook 12 and Elizabeth Balogun 11 as the Cardinals improved to 21-1. Louisville next plays the U.S. national team on Sunday in an exhibition.

Katlyn Gilbert scored 18 points and Sam Brunelle had 17 for the Irish, who fell to 7-14.

